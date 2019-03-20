BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A federal agency's investigation into drugs has ended with arrests just outside of Atlanta.

According to Brookhaven Police Major Brandon Gurley, the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) conducted an investigation in the 1500 block of Dresden Drive around 6 p.m.

Officials said four people were taken into custody as a result of a state search warrant and one person was taken to the hospital due to a previous medical issue. It's unclear if the hospitalized person was tied in any way to the arrests.

"Persons are in custody on state criminal charges pertaining to methamphetamine at present," U.S. Immigration and Customers Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson Bryan Cox said.

Authorities began wrapping up the crime scene at around 9 p.m.

Cox said that details are still limited due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

ALSO READ |

Rattlesnakes, weed plants found during welfare check

FDA approves first postpartum depression drug

School bus wreck sends 12 students, 1 adult to area hospitals

South Fulton fires judge made famous in 'black girl magic' viral photo