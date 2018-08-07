BROOKHAVEN, Ga. – Police are investigating an early Sunday morning violent armed robbery and shooting that happened outside of the city’s oldest, most exclusive communities.

The incident happened around 12:15 near the Capital City Club in Brookhaven, when four people told police they were leaving a wedding reception and waiting on an Uber at the corner of W. Brookhaven Avenue and Capitol City Lane.

That’s when a vehicle approached them, the victims told police, and a young black man wearing jeans and a hooded sweatshirt got out of the vehicle’s passenger side and pulled a gun on them, demanding their valuables.

The suspect then got back inside the vehicle, but one of the victims tried to follow. That’s when the victim was shot once in the abdomen. The suspect then fled the scene.

No word yet on the victim's condition.

