ATLANTA -- An online fundraising campaign has been established for the man who shot in a violent armed robbery early Sunday morning in an exclusive Brookhaven community.

Christian Broder was shot while he and his friends were waiting on an Uber after leaving a wedding reception at the Capital City Club.

According to the GoFundMe campaign, more than $121,000 has been raised for his recovery.

Broder, of Washington, D.C., was with his brother, Nicholas Broder of Atlanta, along with Sarah Driscoll and Megan Carty of San Diego, Calif., when a male suspect approached them, pulled a gun and demanded their belongings. Christian Broder was shot after the robbery.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect.

Police also believe the vehicle used in the robbery was involved in a Forest Park carjacking. They also have released a surveillance video of the suspect involved in that incident.

© 2018 WXIA