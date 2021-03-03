Body found along Peachtree Creek Greenway in Brookhaven

This is a developing story.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department said a male's body was found Wednesday morning along the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

The investigation is happening at 1793 Briarwood Road, a construction site for a public safety building along the greenway, they said.

The Greenway is a recreation path and park along North Fork Peachtree Creek. According to its website, "The multi-use path will enhance livability in and around Doraville to Atlanta, connecting to Path400 and the Atlanta BeltLine."

It currently is 1.3 miles long and runs from North Druid Hills Road to Briarwood Road. Police said the Greenway is closed to foot traffic during the investigation.