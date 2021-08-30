Man accused of stabbing pregnant woman on Brookhaven trail indicted

A grand jury indicted Christopher Jones on Monday.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The 30-year-old man accused of stabbing a pregnant woman in front of her 3-year-old son on a Brookhaven trail has been indicted.

The DeKalb County District Attorney's office said a grand jury indicted Christopher Jones on the charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal attempt to commit feticide, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children - 1st degree.

The June 5 attack happened along the Peachtree Creek Greenway. The five-months-pregnant woman, Valerie Kasper, and her baby both survived. The 3-year-old was unharmed.

Brookhaven Police said the victim and her son were walking along the trail when the suspect approached her and tried to talk with her. Police said when she walked off, the suspect ran behind her and stabbed her in the back.

"The woman suffered a total of four stab wounds throughout her torso and arm. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was forced to undergo an emergency Caesarean section to deliver her unborn child, four months early," the district attorney's office said the investigation revealed.

Jones was later captured at the Arts Center Marta Station a few days later by a fugitive team from the Marta, Atlanta, and Brookhaven Police Departments.

Back in June, police said Jones confessed to the attack. However, he didn't give a reason for the motive. Police said Jones has been in mental health care and believe his illness was a factor.

After police announced the arrest, Kasper told 11Alive doctors had to fix her liver and colon in surgery. She said it was a miracle that she and her newborn survived.

"I’m emotional talking about it because I’m here and I’m glad to be here," she told 11Alive in June.