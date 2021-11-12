GSP: Pedestrian killed in Brookhaven hit-and-run

It happened at the intersection of Clairmont Road and Clairmont Way, just north of I-85 Friday night.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run at an intersection in Brookhaven Friday night, according to Georgia State Patrol.

GSP said it was requested by the Brookhaven Police Department to investigate the hit-and-run at the intersection of Clairmont Road and Clairmont Way, just north of I-85.

GSP said it happened shortly after 9 p.m. as a pedestrian was crossing Clairmont Road when a dark-colored vehicle hit them in the westbound lane and left.

The make and model of the vehicle are unknown at this time but GSP said the driver kept heading west on Clairmont Road.