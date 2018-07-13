ATLANTA -- Police have made an arrest in a weekend shooting and armed robbery that shook an exclusive, historic Brookhaven community to its core.

Jayden Myrick, 17, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery and one count of possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning, when Christian Broder and three other people were robbed at gunpoint after attending a wedding reception at the Capital City Club in Historic Brookhaven.

Broder remains in an Atlanta hospital, recovering from the shooting.

Broder, of Washington, DC, was with his brother, Nicholas, of Atlanta, and Sarah Driscoll and Megan Carty, both of San Diego, when Myrick allegedly got out of a nearby vehicle, approached them, pulled a gun and demanded their belongings.

The group was waiting on an Uber when the robbery happened. Christian Broder was shot after the robbery.

Police are still looking for the driver involved in the incident.

An online fundraising campaign has been established to help with Broder's medical expenses.

Christian Broder

