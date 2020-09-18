x
Brookhaven

Brookhaven home invasion began with man confronting woman in shower; husband is stabbed fighting him off

Brookhaven Police said that 56-year-old Jimmy David Mils had been apprehended after the home invasion, which began with him confronting a woman in the shower.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police in Brookhaven say they arrested a man after he stabbed a man in the face during a home invasion, just weeks after he was released from jail from a similar crime.

The department said Friday that 56-year-old Jimmy David Mils of Atlanta had been apprehended after the home invasion, which began with him confronting a woman in the shower.

Brookhaven Police say the woman's husband confronted Mills, who then stabbed him in the face and stomach. The couple's infant child was also in the house, but not attacked.

The department said that in April 2015, Mills committed another home invasion with "extraordinary similarity" to the one committed this week.

In that instance, police say Mills broke into a condo less than one mile from the break-in committed Thursday night. They said he was armed with a knife and assaulted two women before fleeing.

Credit: Brookhaven Police Department

He was said to have pleaded guilty in that case to two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

He was sentenced to serve 8-15 years in prison in 2016, and released on parole on Aug. 3 this year.

"The Brookhaven Police Department typically does not reveal information about prior offenses committed by arrestees," the department said in a release. "In this case, however, the extraordinary similarity between this case and a 2015 Brookhaven home invasion demands an exception to that practice."

He now faces new charges of aggravated assault, home invasion, criminal attempt to commit burglary, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

