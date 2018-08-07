BROOKHAVEN, Ga. – Police on Monday identified the victims of the violent armed robbery and shooting early Sunday morning outside one of the city’s oldest, most exclusive communities.

The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. near the Capital City Club in Brookhaven, when four people -- Sarah Driscoll and Megan Carty of San Diego, Calif., Christian Broder of Washington, D.C., and Nicholas Broder of Atlanta -- told police they were leaving a wedding reception and waiting on an Uber at the corner of West Brookhaven Drive and Capitol City Lane.

That’s when a vehicle approached the group, the victims told police, and a young black man wearing jeans and a hooded sweatshirt got out of the vehicle’s passenger side and pulled a gun on them, demanding their valuables.

The suspect then got back inside the vehicle, but Christian Broder tried to follow. The suspect turned and shot him once in the abdomen. The suspect got back into the passenger side of the car, which drove off.

Broder was transported to Piedmont Hospital, but his condition is not presently known.

The victims said there were unable to tell police what type of car the suspects were driving, however, according to the police report, nearby surveillance video images showed two vehicles leaving the area around the time of the shooting -- a rental car and a white 2014 Dodge Charger which police said had been stolen in Forest Park on Saturday. That car's Georgia license tag is #DZX440.

The incident remains under investigation.

