1 shot after fight breaks out in parking deck of Brookhaven apartment complex

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Several people have been detained after police said a fight in a Brookhaven apartment complex parking deck escalated to gunfire, leaving one person critically wounded.

According to Brookhaven Police, officers responded Thursday to the parking deck of the Oleander Apartments at 10 Executive Park West around 1 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting.

When they got there, officers found one person shot and another person hurt from a physical altercation. Police said the injuries to the shooting victim are life-threatening, and at last check he was in serious condition at the hospital. The injuries to the assault victim are not life-threatening.

At this time, police said they have detained several "persons of interest" while officers conduct their investigation to determine how they were involved. They added that they do believe they have the shooter in police custody and don't believe that there is any continuing risk to the public.