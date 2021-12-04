Live: Community leaders react to body camera footage of Daunte Wright shooting

Brooklyn Center's police chief said he believes the officer who fatally shot the 20-year-old Black man meant to use their Taser, instead of their gun.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Warning: Some elements of the press conference and body camera footage are graphic. If you or someone you know have been affected by the content of recent broadcasts and are looking for mental health resources, contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness. NAMI provides guidance to those who are trying to navigate the mental health system. Please know you are not alone.

Brooklyn Center's police chief said Monday that he believes the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Black man during a traffic stop was the result of an officer accidentally discharging their weapon.

Chief Tim Gannon released body camera footage of the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright near the 6300 block of Orchard Avenue Sunday. Gannon said he believes the officer who shot Wright meant to fire a Taser.

Gannon also confirmed that the officer is on administrative leave.

Officers conducted a traffic stop before 2 p.m. Sunday in an attempt to take Wright into custody for an outstanding warrant, police said. During the stop, Wright got back into his car, and one of the officers fired their gun and struck the victim, according to law enforcement.

According to a press release from the Brooklyn Center Police Department, the vehicle then traveled "several blocks" before colliding with another vehicle.

In the body camera footage, an officer can be heard immediately telling the other officers at the scene, "I just shot him."

A female passenger in the car was transported to North Memorial Hospital with injuries related to the crash, according to the release. No injuries were reported by anyone inside the vehicle that was struck.

Wright's family first identified him as the driver who died at the scene.

Earlier Sunday, Wright's mother Katie told KARE 11 that her son called her while he was being pulled over to get insurance information for the vehicle, a car she recently gave to him.

"A minute later, I called and his girlfriend answered, which was the passenger in the car, and said that he'd been shot and she put it on the driver's side, and he was laying there lifeless," said Katie.

Gannon walked reporters and community members through his interpretation of the bodycam footage Monday.

"As you can hear, the officer, while struggling with Mr. Wright, shouts 'Taser, Taser' several times. That is part of the officer's training prior to deploying a Taser, which is a less lethal device," he said. "That is done to make her partners aware, as well as the subject, that a Taser deployment will be imminent."

Gannon said the officer instead drew their handgun.

He explained that officers are trained to keep their handguns on their dominant side, and their Taser on their "weak side."

"As I watch the video and listen to the officer's commands, it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet," Gannon said.

A group of community leaders held a press conference immediately after the police briefing Monday, calling for the officer who shot Wright to be fired.

"We demand the firing of the officer involved, as well as the leader of the events that took place last night," Matt Branch said. "We demand better because we deserve better."

In the aftermath of the shooting, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliot issued a curfew, which was lifted at 6 a.m. Monday.

Elliott said he's spoken to White House officials, Gov. Tim Walz and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington about the situation. He thanked President Joe Biden for offering his administration's support in a Twitter statement.

Elliot also met with community members at Brooklyn Center City Hall Monday morning before the press conference with police.

Following the shooting Sunday, Elliott released a statement, saying he supports "the peaceful gathering of our community, who are gathering to hold space amid our calls for transparency and accountability."

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz posted on social media Sunday night that he's monitoring the situation and praying for Wright's family after another Black man's life was "taken by law enforcement."

Following the shooting, a large group of community members gathered near the scene as officials continued their investigation. Just after 9:30 p.m., hundreds of demonstrators began blocking Humboldt Avenue just south of the Brooklyn Center Police Headquarters.

Crews on scene reported that multiple rounds of tear gas were fired by law enforcement in an effort to disperse the crowd.

Operation Safety Net, an organization formed to help with any potential unrest throughout the Derek Chauvin trial, held a briefing for the media early Monday morning. During the briefing, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington addressed the civil unrest that stemmed from the shooting from Brooklyn Center.

According to Harrington, numerous law enforcement agencies were called to assist as hundreds gathered outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Headquarters and Minnesota State Patrol Colonel Matt Langer said that there will be an additional law enforcement presence, including the National Guard, in the area on Monday to continue to assist with any civil unrest.

According to officials, the unrest spilled over into Brooklyn Park, where police say a shot was fired at the front door of the Brooklyn Park police station. No one was injured, but police say the glass door was shattered. There have also been reports of "numerous businesses being looted," according to a release from Brooklyn Center police.

Looting also spread to the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. KARE 11 photojournalist David Peterlinz also said a cell phone store on East Lake Street was smashed.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is currently investigating the shooting.

According to Brooklyn Center police, department officers wear body-worn cameras and it's believed that both body cameras and dash cameras were activated at the time. Community members are calling for the release of the bodycam footage.

The Sunday night shooting occurred as the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin plays out less than 10 miles away. On Monday, Chauvin’s defense attorney asked the judge to further question and sequester the jury due to his concern that the Brooklyn Center shooting and the unrest that followed will affect their ability to deliver an impartial verdict. The judge denied both motions.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also released a statement on the Brooklyn Center shooting Monday, calling it a "continuation of the unrelenting trauma felt by our Black community."

"Minneapolis stands firmly with the people of Brooklyn Center in seeking justice for Daunte Wright and peace in our cities," he said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also addressed the shooting in a briefing Monday.

"We are incredibly saddened about the loss of life at the hands of law enforcement in Minnesota yesterday," Psaki said, adding that Biden plans to speak on the matter later in the afternoon.