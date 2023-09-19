Each employee received a lump sum of $10,000.

NEW YORK —

A settlement was reached for three Slutty Vegan Brooklyn employees who filed a lawsuit against the Atlanta-based company over unpaid wages and bonuses.

As a result, all three employees were awarded a lump sum of $10,000 "inclusive of reasonable attorney's fees, cost and expenses" under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The lawsuit stated that the general manager was not paid a quarterly bonus of $7,000. That, along with overtime rates for working over 40 hours per week while performing tasks outside his managerial position.

Court documents also showed that the assistant general manager said she experienced the same working conditions and was not paid a $4,000 quarterly bonus.

Slutty Vegan Brooklyn's certified trainer also alleged he was not paid the overtime he worked, stating his wages were "repeatedly miscalculated."

In a previous statement, representatives for Slutty Vegan at Anderson Group Public Relations said:

“Slutty Vegan is deeply committed to creating a positive and supportive work environment for all of its employees, and takes the wellbeing of its staff very seriously. Slutty Vegan takes its legal obligations seriously, and especially those relating to its staff. It maintains an open door policy and invites employees to express their concerns with management so that they can be examined and resolved in a fair, reasonable and lawful manner. We are aware of the lawsuit recently filed in the U.S. District Court in New York, and are reviewing it with our legal counsel. Slutty Vegan does not comment on any pending litigation, except that it is committed to complying with all applicable laws. Slutty Vegan is passionately dedicated to making a positive impact, not only with respect to its employees and customers, but also within the communities it serves.”

Pinky Cole, the chain's founder, also responded to the previous lawsuit in January that she has “only operated with integrity" and "[doesn't] play with people's money.”