Principal addresses threat made at Brookwood High in letter to parents

In a letter to Brookwood High families, Principal Brett Savage said administrators were made aware of the threat late Monday morning.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The principal of Brookwood High School, in Snellville, is addressing parents Monday after a threat was written on one of the school's restroom walls.

In a letter to Brookwood High families, Principal Brett Savage said administrators were made aware of the threat late Monday morning.

"Once alerted, we immediately began investigating and will continue as we gain more information. We have involved our school resource officers and are working to identify the person(s) responsible for the vandalism and threat and appropriate action will be taken," Savage wrote in the letter to parents.

A photo has been circulating around on social media of the threat on the bathroom wall saying, "Tomorrow during 3rd, I will show all my bully's, who I am."

"By the very nature of social media and knowing how quickly rumors spread, it is likely that you or your child may see or hear about this posting. Knowing that, I felt it best to be transparent and reach out to assure you that we are doing our best to address this matter," Savage said.

Principal Savage added that his priority is that every student feels safe to be at school.