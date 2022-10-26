Brookwood High School on lockdown, police say 'no credible threat' over weapon concern

The Gwinnett County Police Department said "no credible threat was located."

Example video title will go here for this video

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Brookwood High School in Gwinnett County has been placed on a lockdown, district officials said. The spokesperson said it had something to do with police activity in the area.

"Apparently they were concerned about someone in the community with a gun or weapon," the district said.

11Alive SkyTracker saw more than a dozen police cars were outside the school with officers walking around the campus. Sources are telling 11Alive that officers were also inside the school checking the buildings.

In a letter sent to parents, principal Brett Savage said it was a "hard lockdown" and that "all of the students are following protocols that we have practiced and will remain in this state until an all clear is given."

The Gwinnett County Police Department only said that they were working with the school resource officers searching the campus for any active threat. They added that there was "no credible threat."

Police also said the school administration is "working with the parents if they want to see their children."

Nearby Brookwood Elementary School is on a "soft lockdown," according to a teacher.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.