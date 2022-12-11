Woman shot in road rage on Peachtree Street in Brookwood Hills, police say

The scene was near 25th Street not far from a Chipotle restaurant and the Buford-Spring connector.

ATLANTA — A woman was shot early Sunday morning along Peachtree Street in the Brookwood Hills community.

Atlanta Police on scene told 11Alive that a woman in the car was shot in the arm and was taken to Grady. Her condition is unknown, but police say she is stable.

The vehicle had multiple gunshots on the passenger side and rear of her car and police say the gunfire came from another vehicle that left the scene.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone was in custody.

The scene was near 25th Street not far from a Chipotle restaurant and the Buford-Spring connector.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.