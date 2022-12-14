'God made my dream come true' | Bryce Leatherwood thanks metro Atlanta fans for winning season 22 of NBC's 'The Voice'

His strong performances on Monday's finale pushed him to the win. For that win, Leatherwood gets $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A 22-year-old country music singer made his home state of Georgia proud Tuesday night by winning season 22 of NBC's hit singing competition "The Voice."

Cherokee County native Bryce Leatherwood started singing at a talent competition at Dean Rusk Middle School in Canton and got his business degree from Georgia Southern University in May.

Leatherwood told 11Alive News he couldn't have been crowned "The Voice" champion without the love and support from metro Atlanta. The Woodstock native said his love of country music started on his grandpa's farm where the two would listen to songs together.

It was the moment much of Georgia had been waiting for when "The Voice" host Carson Daly revealed Leatherwood had taken the top spot for Blake Shelton's team, marking his ninth win as a coach in 22 seasons, a record on the hit show.

“It felt like a dream on that stage with the confetti falling, the lights flashing, and it was the coolest moment of my life," Leatherwood said.

The path to that unique moment in Leatherwood's life began when he joined Team Blake after turning three chairs during his blind audition. Now Leatherwood is a name much of the country world is becoming more familiar with.

“To all the fans and all my family back home, thank you all so much for all your support," Leatherwood said. "God made my dream come true to share my love of country music with the world and to make you all proud.”

Leatherwood was born and raised in Woodstock. That's something he said has shaped him into the singer and person he is today.

“It has shaped me to be a kind gentleman. It's shaped me to be a caring man," Leatherwood said.

His strong performances on Monday's finale pushed him to the win. For that win, Leatherwood gets $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

“You've just got to keep going and keep pushing and release music as soon as possible and get shows booked and get out there and continue this wave," Leatherwood said.

Leatherwood believes it is time to buckle up for a long country singing career ahead.

“Thank you all so much for this opportunity to represent Georgia, to represent my hometown, and God bless Georgia," Leatherwood said.

Before performing in the live finale Tuesday night, Leatherwood also paid homage to his roots by penning a letter to his home state of Georgia, thanking the state for raising him and the memories he made here that will carry with him through his entire life.

Leatherwood added that he won't let his newfound fame go to his head. He'll stay humble and grateful and never forget his Georgia country roots.