New Buc-ee's location slated for Calhoun, Georgia

The fast-growing Texas-based chain has been expanding across the country, and will open a new location next year.

CALHOUN, Ga. — Georgia is getting another Buc-ee's convenience store.

The fast-growing Texas-based chain has been expanding across the country and snapping up sites in the Southeast. Its first store in Georgia is being built in Warner Robins; the second one is slated for Calhoun, Georgia, at the intersection of Interstate 75 and Union Grove Road.

The Calhoun store will open in August 2021, said Jeff Nadalo, the company's general counsel and spokesperson. It's expected to create more than 175 "well-paying" jobs, he said. Construction takes 12-14 months.

Nadalo, who is monitoring 25 new store projects for the company, thought Calhoun had either started grading or was close to starting.

Buc-ee's stores are known for their size, specialty food items like its own chef-created barbecue, beef jerky and baked pastries, wide selection and clean bathrooms. They have a cult following.

The store in Warner Robins is 53,000 square feet and is expected to employ 200. At the time the first Georgia location was announced, Buc-ee's said it was considering additional locations in Georgia.

Continue reading on the Atlanta Business Chronicle.