ATLANTA – Fulton County residents may soon have a way to keep tabs on the judicial process if two members of the Atlanta City Council are able to make their case.

Buckhead representatives Howard Shook and J.P. Matzigkeit introduced a resolution to install cameras in Fulton County courtrooms at Monday’s Atlanta City Council meeting.

The resolution argues that cameras in both the Magistrate and Superior Courts would allow for the “live-streaming of select court proceedings for the benefit of the public.”

According to council officials, the legislation was prompted by a "surge in crime" that has raised questions and concerns about the judicial process, including a murder committed after a controversial early-release, and the release on a signature bond of an individual charged with 17 counts, including felonies with a handgun.

Both council members believe pulling back the curtain of the judicial system, residents can not only see how the judges decide on certain cases, but why.

“We need a better understanding of our judicial system,” Shook said. “The public should be able to see and hear what goes on in our courtrooms, just as it can now observe live or recorded Council activities.”

Currently, judges have the discretion to allow, or not allow, cameras in the courtroom. But Shook believes citizens could learn more about the judges they vote for if they could watch them in action.

Matzigkeit agreed, saying that judges play an important role in "supporting our law enforcement officers by keeping dangerous criminals off the streets,” he said. “Having cameras in courtrooms is an important initiative to help make this happen.”

"We have no idea about their habits are like. We have no idea to which they respect victims of crime," Shook said.

The councilman said if he had it his way, the process would be simple - anyone would be able to go to the Fulton County website and watch court proceedings streamed live. And if they missed it live, they would be able to go to the site's archive and find what they're looking for by case number and date.

The council members said if the resolution passes, their hope is to expand it to other communities and eventually to the state level.

"If judges know that there are people who care about these outcomes and care about the victims, the judges are going to be mindful that when it comes to sentencing," he concluded.

