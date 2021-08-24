Iconic Buckhead Diner permanently closes its doors

The land was sold for $6 million.

ATLANTA — A staple in Buckhead for more than 30 years will not reopen. The ownership group of Buckhead Diner announced Wednesday that they are permanently closing.

The restaurant had closed during the pandemic, but said they'd reopen after social distancing restrictions were lifted. The restrictions were lifted, but the restaurant didn't reopen leaving many to wonder if and when it would.

Buckhead Life Restaurant Group said they made the decision to not renew the lease for the restaurant at 3073 Piedmont Road "to focus on other new and highly anticipated endeavors."

“It was with a heavy heart that we made the decision to not renew our lease for Buckhead Diner,” Niko Karatassos, President of Buckhead Life Restaurant Group said. “For nearly 35 years this was the spot to be and be seen. It will forever be remembered as one of, if not the greatest, American restaurant in the country. We are happy to have hosted many celebrities and loyal locals over the decades.”

11Alive News partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported earlier this week that the property, in which the restaurant sits at, sold for $6 million to Jim Cumming's Trillium Management Inc. Cumming is known for many Atlanta landmarks over the years, including The FlatIron Building and the former downtown headquarters of Oxford Industries Inc.

Buckhead Life Founder Pano Karatassos called the restaurant one of his favorites. Karatassos worked with restaurant designer Pat Kuleto, known for the Fog City Diner in San Francisco.