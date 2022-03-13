x
Smoke in Buckhead could be seen from the distance as crews work to put out fire in parking deck

A spokesperson for the department said there are "materials" on fire inside The Whitley Hotel parking deck off Peachtree Road.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Fire Department is responding to a fire inside a parking deck at The Whitley Hotel near Phipps Plaza on Sunday. 

A spokesperson for the department said there are "materials" on fire inside the deck off Peachtree Road. 

Black smoke could be seen for several blocks in the area.

The fire department also Tweeted, saying "all hands working." They tell us that 15 units are on the scene. 

Traffic is being diverted along Lenox Road at Phipps Boulevard. 

11Alive has crews on the scene and will update as we learn more about the materials that are on fire. However, as of around 10:50 a.m., the fire appeared to be out. 

