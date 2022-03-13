Smoke in Buckhead could be seen from the distance as crews work to put out fire in parking deck

A spokesperson for the department said there are "materials" on fire inside The Whitley Hotel parking deck off Peachtree Road.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Fire Department is responding to a fire inside a parking deck at The Whitley Hotel near Phipps Plaza on Sunday.

Black smoke could be seen for several blocks in the area.

The fire department also Tweeted, saying "all hands working." They tell us that 15 units are on the scene.

AFRD is responding to a working fire near the 3000 block of Peachtree Road. All hands working. #AFRD — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) March 13, 2022

Traffic is being diverted along Lenox Road at Phipps Boulevard.