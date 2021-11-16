Judge denies bond for Lamborghini driver accused of pushing woman to her death

On Tuesday, a judge found the accused driver, Alfred Megbuluba, a danger to the community despite turning himself in previously.

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — A judge has denied bond again for the Lamborghini driver accused of pushing 28-year-old Catherine Khan to her death.

On Tuesday, a judge found the accused driver, Alfred Megbuluba, 31, a danger to the community. Despite turning himself in last month, the judge said Megbuluba poses a risk of flight pending the start of a trial. The judge explained that due to Megbuluba's connection to some of the witnesses, who might be called to testify in the trial, he will remain in Fulton County Jail due to being an intimidation risk. The judge said a trial will be presented to a grand jury, but a date has not been set for the trial yet.

Megbuluba faces felony murder, theft by taking, and financial transaction card theft charges after Kahn was found in the middle of a Buckhead intersection after being hit by a car. She later died in the hospital after the incident on the night of Oct. 10.

A witness previously reported seeing Kahn being "thrown out" of the Lamborghini after her and Megbuluba had a fight. A warrant from Fulton County revealed that Megbuluba is also accused of stealing Kahn's wallet, with her money and credit cards inside, before she died.

The warrant further stated, "Alfred Megbuluba did commit the offense of murder when he unlawfully and with malice aforethought pushed Catherine Kahn out of his vehicle while it was in motion. Catherine died as a result of her injuries from being pushed out of the vehicle."

Megbuluba's attorney Steve Sadow said Kahn was drunk and that she wouldn't get out of his car, and that Megbuluba did not push her out.

In a statement previously released to 11Alive, Sadow called the incident "tragic."