'It looks like she was ambushed' | Buckhead residents describe shooting that killed woman in Uber

Buckhead resident Johari Humbles said.

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — A woman is dead in what police say was a "targeted attack" on an Uber in the middle of Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood.

The shooting unfolded around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at a stop light by Lindbergh and Adina Drive.

“It sounded like a war was going on outside, I was shocked,” said Buckhead resident, Nick Taylor, who lives near the intersection. He said he was startled out of his sleep by the sound of gunshots.

“Usually when I hear gunshots you hear it about two seconds, it really quick but this lasted for at least a good 20 seconds,” he explained.

Another neighbor echoed Taylor's remarks, adding that the shocking sounds were unusual.

“It sounded like about 40 shots. It was two guns, may have been three,” said Maurice Cystrunk.

Atlanta Police Department officers arrived at the scene to find a person shot in a black Escalade being used as an Uber. The passenger who was in the back of the vehicle was struck multiple times after a car drove up next to it and began firing into the vehicle.

“This appears to be a targeted incident and as you can see from the number of shell casings, there were multiple shooters but again we don’t have a whole lot to give out right now,” APD's Charles Hampton said.

Officials could not confirm the victim’s identity but on social media family and friends have identified the woman as popular Guyanese socialite and media influencer Tisha Brodie.

“Turns out she only lives on the next block so she was less than a block away from home," Buckhead resident Johari Humbles said. "I think they just caught her at the red light. It looks like she was ambushed. There was also a Uber driver and the Uber driver was unscathed."

And as police work to piece together the motive behind the shooting neighbors feel uneasy.

“It’s scary, it’s becoming very scary to live here,” said Humbles.