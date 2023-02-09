Police: 2 people shot in Buckhead near Chevron gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in Buckhead Thursday evening that left two people injured.
Authorities said shots were fired at 345 Pharr Rd. NE, the location of a Chevron gas station and Lavash Mediterranean Grill restaurant. The scene is right across the street from high-end hotel NOHOTEL near Buckhead Village.
Both people who were shot were listed as alert, conscious and breathing, according to police.
11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update the story as more information comes in.
