Police: 2 people shot in Buckhead near Chevron gas station

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in Buckhead Thursday evening that left two people injured.

Authorities said shots were fired at 345 Pharr Rd. NE, the location of a Chevron gas station and Lavash Mediterranean Grill restaurant. The scene is right across the street from high-end hotel NOHOTEL near Buckhead Village.

Both people who were shot were listed as alert, conscious and breathing, according to police.

11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update the story as more information comes in.