ATLANTA — Atlanta officials said crews are responding to a 6-inch water main break in Buckhead.

Atlanta Watershed tweeted that the water main break is located in the 300 block of East Paces Ferry Road NE.

City officials said water service will temporarily be interrupted. This will impact eight restaurants, three condo buildings, an office building, and two hydrants that are in the area.

11Alive went to the area and saw crews working. The city said it would give an update on the status of the repairs.

