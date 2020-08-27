Residents of Buckhead apartment complex still waiting to recover belongings after massive fire

More than a week has passed since flames burned through the Avana on Main apartments and residents haven't been allowed to return to their units to gather belongings

ATLANTA — From personal belongings to work-from-home items being used during the pandemic, residents of the Avana on Main Apartments say they have been waiting for answers on when they may be allowed back into their apartments to see what can be recovered after a massive fire tore through the complex.

The residents who spoke with 11Alive on Thursday said they believe they lived in units that may have smoke or water damage, but were not burned by flames.

The apartment building stands next to the Lindbergh MARTA Station. The building is currently surrounded by a fence, no trespassing signs and boarded up windows.

Massive flames burned through the attic and fourth floor of the building on August 19, causing part of the top floor to collapse.

"Suddenly, there is like a huge flame, a burst of fire and within 15-to-20 seconds, the other AC units start bursting," said Shaurya Garg, as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Garg lived on the fourth floor of the apartment complex. He said he spotted the flames as he looked out his apartment's window. The first flames he saw where near air conditioner units on the top of the building.

The Atlanta Fire Department had previously told 11Alive the entire building appeared to be a loss, with units that didn't burn having extensive smoke and water damage.

Renters on Thursday said Avana's management has not given any details regarding if or when they will be able to go back inside and see if anything can be recovered.

The fire did not reach first or second floor apartments, giving some residents hope they didn't lose everything.

"The pathways, we understand, are accessible, and we just want to be able to get in to get our things," one resident said. "Many of us worked from home, so we have computer equipment that belonged to our employers."

Multiple residents talked with 11Alive on Thursday and shared similar statements.

After 11Alive contacted management from Avana on Main and asked questions on behalf of the residents, the apartment's management released the following statement:

"Our thoughts continue to be with our residents during this difficult time. We are working diligently to assist them in finding new housing and in the interim, providing hotel accommodations and a per diem for essential items. The fire significantly impacted Building Three and we are working with engineers and recovery contractors to assess the integrity of the remaining structure to determine what can be safely accessed and recovered. We will continue to work closely with our residents and keep them updated as we have more information."

An Atlanta Fire Department spokesman last week said after part of the top floor collapsed, the department was concerned more of the building could collapse due to structural damage.

The residents 11Alive spoke with said they're willing to assume the risk, as they believe their units are in areas of the building that should be safe, given the distance from where the fire burned.