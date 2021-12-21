Police release photos of 2 people they are looking or in connection to AMC Phipps Plaza shooting

APD said they are treating the woman in the photo as a witness.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police released a photo of the people who they are looking for in connection with a shooting the AMC Phipps Plaza 14 movie theater.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said Monday around 10:44 p.m., police were called to the theater about a person shot. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man injured. He had been shot once, Hampton said. APD said the man was taken to the hospital.

Hampton said incidents like these causes pandemonium for those around.

"Patrons inside the theater obviously heard the gunshot, quickly exited," Hampton said.

He said this was an argument over a seat during a 10 p.m. show.

"When the suspect got there, the movie had already started, [the person] proceeded to the seat, and that seat was already occupied," Hampton said. "Some type of argument ensued over the seat, and again, instead of going to get a movie attendant to help resolve it, the shooter decided to use a handgun that he had on the person and shot the victim one time."

Police released a photo of two people who Hampton said investigators believe are "significantly involved."

The photo shows a man is wearing a black coat with a white hoodie accompanied by a woman. Hampton said they are treating the woman in the photo as a witness at this time. However, they are still trying to gather more details.

"As we continue to move into this holiday season, we understand that people want to go out, they want to have a good time, they want to spend time with their families, they want to spend time at movie theaters, at restaurants and sporting events, but we're asking people to again do the right thing," he said.

He said they are seeing an increase in people carrying handguns.

"Unfortunately, when we have these arguments that escalate we are noticing that people are not engaging in any type of conflict resolution," Hampton added.

He is asking people to walk away and de-escalate situations to avoid violence.