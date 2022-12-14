Buckhead fatal stabbing: A look at suspect's criminal history

Antonio Brown is now in the Fulton County Jail for the fourth time since 2019

ATLANTA — A man accused of stabbing a 77-year-old woman to death in her Buckhead home last weekend had a growing criminal history, records show.

Antonio Brown, 23, is facing murder, aggravated battery and carjacking charges after the death of Eleanor Bowles. Atlanta Police Department officers said Brown tried to steal Bowles' SUV in broad daylight in a gated Paces West neighborhood. Her son later found her dead in her garage.

Brown, is now in the Fulton County Jail for the fourth time since 2019, according to jail records.

He was arrested in 2019 on a shoplifting charge and in January 2020 for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon, giving police a false name, and misdemeanor drug charges.

Atlanta Police arrested Brown again in August of 2020 for felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault against a family member. Following that arrest, Brown was indicted by a grand jury. In the indictment, he was accused of grabbing his mother by her neck while holding a knife.

Transcripts from court hearings quote prosecutors saying Brown and his mother had been arguing with each other during the incident.

After being held in jail for more than a year, Brown eventually reached a plea deal with prosecutors in the case. He was sentenced to 12 months in custody for simple assault and the felony assault charge wasn't prosecuted.

Because he had already been in jail for more than 12 months, Brown was released after entering his guilty plea.

In a statement to 11Alive, District Attorney Fani Willis called the resolution in that case "consistent with the facts, including claims by the defendant’s mother and other family members that the mother was the aggressor in the case."

As far as Bowles' death, Willis said in a statement that her office is now working with the Atlanta Police Department "to ensure that justice is served for the murder of Eleanor Bowles." Willis' office did not comment further, citing the open investigation.