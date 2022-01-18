Atlanta City Council approves legislation for Buckhead safety task force

The goal of the task force is to increase safety and security in Buckhead, along with developing short-term and long-term actions to sustain it.

ATLANTA — Atlanta City Council announced Tuesday it has approved legislation to create a public safety task force in Buckhead. A release from the City of Atlanta states the task force includes 18 members that will work to enhance safety in Buckhead.

According to the resolution, the task force will partner with Buckhead business and neighborhood associations, law enforcement agencies and appropriate governmental entities to develop a plan to deter crime.

The goal of the task force is to increase safety and security in Buckhead, along with developing short-term and long-term actions to sustain it.

Last week, Atlanta Police unveiled a new precinct in Buckhead. A recent surge in crime has been one of the biggest reasons some have been pushing for Buckhead to form its own city.

Recently Georgia's lieutenant governor, Geoff Duncan, threw up a major roadblock for Buckhead's cityhood. Duncan assigned the state Senate bill where it's likely to be shelved for now.