Security guard shot inside Lenox Square, two suspects caught, police say

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting at a popular Buckhead shopping area on Sunday evening that left a security guard with critical injuries.

Authorities confirmed that officers were called to the area of 3393 Peachtree Road - the address of Lenox Square mall to reports of a person shot. The victim, a security guard, was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital.

After the shooting, police searched the area and eventually found two suspects at the nearby Westin Hotel. While they believe there may be more suspects, a police spokesperson said the two caught appear to have been directly connected to the incident.

"We don't know the involvement of other folks but we have based at this particular point in time, we were able to confirm that those two individuals were significantly involved and those are the two we have in custody," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, police are trying to piece together what exactly happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

"Ultimately, they approached him with a gun, and so, from there, will tell us what transpired and what was going on," the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.