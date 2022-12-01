Atlanta Police to unveil new precinct in Buckhead community

Mayor Andre Dickens said he and Atlanta Police will unveil the precinct on Thursday morning.

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — A new Atlanta Police precinct is set to open in the Buckhead community Thursday.

Mayor Andre Dickens made the announcement during the annual Eggs and Issues Legislative Preview Wednesday morning.

"Just over a week ago, at my inauguration, I promised the people of Atlanta that our administration would redeem the soul of Atlanta. The soul of our city together. We will be one city with one bright future," Dickens said.

A surging crime rate has been one of the biggest issues spurring people in Buckhead to push to form their own city.

"There is a lack of love and appreciation for our police. The Atlanta Police Department is completely demoralized," Bill White, CEO and chairman of the Buckhead City Committee, previously told 11Alive back in Aug. 2021.

At the time, White said he, and others in the community, were seeking to boost Buckhead's own police force by tackling crime through an increased officer presence.

"The minimum at a time would be 250 police officers," White said of the committee’s plan, which can be found further detailed online.

While Dickens did not specify how many officers would be assigned to the new station, the Buckhead police precinct announcement could possibly serve as a rebuttal to the community's cityhood movement.

"While some may want to use this to break us apart, we know that, as a city, we are stronger together," Dickens continued. "That is why we will be unveiling a new police precinct in Buckhead tomorrow."