Atlanta Police release video of speeding car thief chased by state troopers

ATLANTA — Police have taken a suspect into custody and recovered multiple guns after a chase that ended in a wreck with a HERO truck in Atlanta, Saturday.
Atlanta Police said that the incident began when officers were looking for a reported stolen Mercedes Benz GLA from a victim on Noble Creek Drive NW.
Around 5 p.m., officers near Lenox Square spotted the stolen SUV in the parking lot. Police kept the SUV under surveillance and, several hours later, a suspect walked up and drove away.
Police then alerted other officers in the area and a Georgia State Patrol trooper soon spotted the SUV as well. But police said the incident didn't end immediately when the trooper tried to stop the vehicle.
Instead, the driver attempted to escape but ultimately slammed into the back of a HERO truck along the roadside near Buford Highway and Sidney Marcus. The suspect initially attempted to get away but was caught by Atlanta officers in the area despite his alleged attempts to resist arrest.
Police said they ended up recovering six firearms, one of which was stolen on May 20 in a car break-in.
Police said the 26-year-old suspect now faces multiple charges including theft by receiving stolen property, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.