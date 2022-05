This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting involving a law enforcement officer in the city's Buckhead neighborhood.

Police said they were called to the 2700 block of Lenox Road Wednesday afternoon. Authorities were in the area just before 3:45 p.m.

The scene is near Lenox Village Apartments, near a shopping plaza.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate, according to the agency.