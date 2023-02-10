Atlanta Fire officials rule Buckhead Saloon fire 'accidental', closes case

Authorities said the fire was "not malicious but accidental" after they could not find physical evidence leading to the cause.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous version of this story.

Atlanta Fire officials have ruled the popular Buckhead sports bar and restaurant fire "not malicious but accidental."

Investigators said that new findings showed there was no exact source of the fire at the Buckhead Saloon. In their investigation, they used video footage, photos and witness statements from inside the business just hours before the flames started.

Firefighters saw the flames at the Roswell Road location at 8:11 a.m. on October 3, 2022 from their station just a few doors down.

Additional crews were called to the scene to fight the hour long fire. No one was hurt, but the business took major structural damage.

In the Friday news release, officials said that "fire Investigators could not obtain physical evidence to determine the exact ignition source."

Officials have since closed the case after completing the investigation.

11Alive has contacted the managers of the Buckhead Saloon for a statement about the investigation's findings.