ATLANTA — Police are working to uncover the circumstances of an incident in Atlanta's Buckhead community that sent an 11-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Atlanta Police Investigator James White III said that officers were dispatched to Peachtree Avenue in reference to a person shot around 8:20 p.m., Saturday.

When they arrived, they found an 11-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg and an 18-year-old man with gunshot injuries to the abdomen and right arm.

The child has been taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - Egleston Hospital for further treatment. The 18-year-old was taken by Grady EMS. Police said both victims were "stable, alert, conscious, and breathing" though an exact condition for either was not made available.

Investigators don't know, yet, what led up to the shooting as they continue their investigation.

