Victim 'not alert' but breathing after being found shot in Buckhead, police say

Maps show the area as an apartment complex near multiple local shopping centers in Atlanta's Buckhead community

ATLANTA — Police say a man is in the hospital after being found shot in a Buckhead parking lot on Monday afternoon.

According to a department spokesperson, officers were called to 740 Sidney Marcus Boulevard NE around 6:20 p.m. to reports that a person had been shot.

When officers arrived at the location, which maps show is an apartment complex near several local shopping centers, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds. Police said he wasn't alert but was breathing at the time.

Police don't yet have a suspect description for the person responsible and are still investigating what exactly happened. It's one of the multiple shootings in and around the Buckhead area since the previous day's shooting of a security guard at Lenox Square.

Authorities are also investigating a shooting on I-85 near Lindbergh Drive early Monday morning, and one more that police believe occurred on Lindbergh that afternoon injuring two.

The news comes as the department continues to focus on getting control over crime across the city under newly-appointed Chief Rodney Byrant, who has held the interim position since the departure of Erika Shields.