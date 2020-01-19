ATLANTA — Police say one person is dead after a fight that escalated into a violent attack in Buckhead early Saturday morning.

A statement from Atlanta Police said that around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to 28 Irby Avenue - the address of Buckhead Imports - in reference to a stabbing and met with the caller. The caller said he was in a fight with multiple men and pulled a knife and stabbed one of them. The other men allegedly involved in the dispute weren't at the scene when police arrived.

Further investigation revealed that a man was dropped off at Piedmont Hospital with multiple stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

Police have since made an arrest in the incident, but investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information about the crime can anonymously provide a tip by calling CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.

