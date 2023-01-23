Crews work to put out fire at Buckhead Target, shoppers evacuated

ATLANTA — A Target has been evacuated Monday evening due to a fire, according to authorities.
Shoppers were asked to leave the store along Piedmont Road NE off Adina Drive in Buckhead. The store shares a plaza with an Ashley Furniture store and a Home Depot. It's also around the corner from a QuikTrip gas station.
Atlanta Fire Rescue crews are currently working a fire at the store, according to a spokesperson with the agency. At least two fire engines are at the store and light smoke is coming from the roof.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.