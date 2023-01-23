Crews work to put out fire at Buckhead Target, shoppers evacuated

Atlanta Fire Rescue said crews are at the store.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A Target has been evacuated Monday evening due to a fire, according to authorities.

Shoppers were asked to leave the store along Piedmont Road NE off Adina Drive in Buckhead. The store shares a plaza with an Ashley Furniture store and a Home Depot. It's also around the corner from a QuikTrip gas station.

Atlanta Fire Rescue crews are currently working a fire at the store, according to a spokesperson with the agency. At least two fire engines are at the store and light smoke is coming from the roof.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.