ATLANTA -- New photos and video of a possible shooter and other people police want to speak with may bring police one step closer to solving a recent club that happened outside an Atlanta night club.

Police believe a man with a red bandana tied around his leg performed during open mic night at the venue in Buckhead on Oct. 5. Now, they think he could be the suspect who shot a man outside the club around 1:30 a.m. the same morning. That victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital but died.

Police believe the shooting was the result of an argument inside the club. However, they don't think the victim was part of that argument.

The photos and video released on Friday appear to show the suspect and other men on the stage that night. The suspect was wearing the bandana over the leg of his jeans. Police said he has a light complexion and appears to be about 6 feet 2 inches tall. He was driving a black Nissan Versa.

Police hope anyone that has information about him or any of the other people of interest will call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS). Tips are anonymous and could lead to a $2,000 reward.

