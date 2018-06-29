ATLANTA -– The Supreme Court of Georgia reversed the convictions for a man who pleaded guilty to charges for his alleged role in the 2015 drive-by shooting of rapper Lil Wayne's tour bus.

Officers said the gunfire happened as the bus traveled through Cobb County on I-75. No one was injured in the shooting, but 11Alive cameras did capture the rapper and his entourage exiting the bus.

Jimmy Carlton Winfrey initially pleaded guilty to violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism Prevention Act. But in his appeal, Winfrey argued the trial judge improperly participated in the plea negotiations.

“We agree, and we therefore reverse Winfrey’s convictions," Justice Britt C. Brant said in his opinion.

The reversal was made with a 7-2 decision among the justices. Justice Keith R. Blackwell and Justice Nels S. D. Peterson were the two dissenting votes.

A Cobb County grand jury indicted Winfrey on 27 counts in July 2015. The charges included racketeering, aggravated assault, and other alleged crimes. These are the events that lead up to the reversal.

Winfrey was initially given three plea offers, but he rejected them. During a pre-trial motions hearing, officials said Winfrey's attorney told the judge that he discussed the offers with his client, but Winfrey was concerned about how the convictions would affect his ability to win parole.

In the state's Supreme Court's summaries of opinions, it lists what the judge said as a response:

“This opportunity is going away. Go to trial and you get convicted, there’s not going to be any of me being concerned about when you parole out…And I would also take into account that you didn’t take responsibility for what a jury says you did, and I won’t worry about your parole eligibility. And if you want to look around and see what happens to people in gangs in Cobb County, Georgia, you can look at what happened last week to the guy who went to trial and got convicted and pulled – was it 50 years?” The prosecutor responded: “One hundred to serve 50, Judge.” The judge then commented, “My reputation is not that I’m an easy judge. I know it. You know it, the whole community knows it. So if that’s what you want to go up against, be my guest.”

A plea bargain was negotiated and Winfrey pleaded guilty to six counts violating the Street Gang Terrorism Prevention Act. He received a 10-year prison sentenced along with 10 years of probation upon release.

After this happened, Winfrey appealed to the Georgia Court of Appeals, saying that the trial judge had improperly participated in plea negotiations. However, the Court upheld his plea and sentence in a unanimous decision. The next step was for Winfrey to appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court.

"The comments, in this case, crossed the line. The trial court made repeated statements that referenced the judge’s own proclivity to sentence harshly, along with other statements strongly implying that if Winfrey were found guilty by a jury, his sentence would be (not could be) harsher than that recommended in the plea offer," Justice Grant said in her opinion.

