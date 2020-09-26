Puppy snatcher steals car, French Bulldog in Atlanta

It's the second car in recent weeks to be stolen with a puppy inside. In both cases, the cars were found but the dogs remain missing.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are yet again working a case where a car thief has not only taken the victim's vehicle but also their pet.

In recent weeks, two cars have been stolen with a puppy inside in Buckhead. Both cars were found with little-to-no damage. Sadly, both of the dogs are still missing.

On Wednesday, a Dodge Charger with a French Bulldog inside was stolen from a gas station off of Roswell Road. Victoria Donahoo said she and her husband were in town visiting family and were headed back to their home in Florida when they stopped at the gas station. She said they locked 11-month-old Stormy in the car and went inside.

“My husband went out to check the pump number to pay for gas. As soon as he came back in, he was like the car is not there. It’s been stolen. And the first thing that hit me was 'Oh my gosh, our dog was in the car'," said Donahoo.

On Friday, the couple's car was found at an apartment complex in Southwest Atlanta. Donahoo said there was trash found inside of the car, but it doesn't appear the car was stripped for parts.

"The car had cups and food containers and our dog's food in the cup holders, so it looks like they were trying to feed her at least," Donahoo added.

Donahoo believes the thieves wanted to sell Stormy because of her breed.

"She’s a French bulldog and she’s a pure bread. I mean, anyone can look at the dog and know it’s a very expensive dog," Donahoo said.

Just last month, a Range Rover with a Goldendoodle puppy inside was stolen from the Whole Foods parking lot off of Paces Ferry Road. The car was later found in southern Dekalb County in good condition, but the dog is still missing. The owner is offering a $5,000 reward for the dog's return.