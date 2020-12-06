Gas leak forces business evacuations in parts of Buckhead

The evacuations are near the corner of Roswell Road and Habersham Road.

ATLANTA — Authorities have evacuated businesses surrounding a gas leak in an area of Buckhead.

Atlanta Fire and police crews are on the scene of the gas leak at 30 Old Ivey Road, N.E. This is near the intersection of Habersham Road and Roswell Road. It is also located just north of the busy intersection with Piedmont Road.

According to Atlanta Fire Department spokesman Cortez Stafford, the businesses being evacuated in the area include Tin Lizzy's Cantina and Hal's The Steakhouse, among others. Motorists are also advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.