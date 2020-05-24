Two men removed from Lenox Square after argument, display of gun in food court

Police discovered the man who allegedly held the weapon owned the two guns he was carrying.

ATLANTA — Two men were issued warnings after an argument in the Lenox Square food court that, at one point, involved a gun.

Atlanta Police were called to the local mall around 3:30 p.m. to reports of an argument involving a man "displaying a gun" inside. The two men were then detained as officers uncovered what exactly had happened.

"One of the men allegedly removed a gun from a book bag, and it was later determined the man lawfully owned the two guns he was carrying," a police spokesperson said.

The men were issued criminal trespass warnings and removed from the mall. Police said no one was injured in the incident.