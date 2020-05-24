Two men removed from Lenox Square after argument, display of gun in food court

ATLANTA — Two men were issued warnings after an argument in the Lenox Square food court that, at one point, involved a gun.
Atlanta Police were called to the local mall around 3:30 p.m. to reports of an argument involving a man "displaying a gun" inside. The two men were then detained as officers uncovered what exactly had happened.
"One of the men allegedly removed a gun from a book bag, and it was later determined the man lawfully owned the two guns he was carrying," a police spokesperson said.
The men were issued criminal trespass warnings and removed from the mall. Police said no one was injured in the incident.
