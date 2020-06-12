Saturday gunfire inside Lenox Square mall under investigation

This is the second time gunfire has been reported inside the Neiman Marcus store and is just the latest example of similar violence at the mall in recent months.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have once again been called to one of Atlanta's busiest shopping malls to reports of gun violence.

A department spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive that officers were dispatched to 3393 Peachtree Road, Lenox Square Mall, around 6 p.m. to reports of shots fired.

Police arrived to discover the shots were heard inside the Neiman Marcus store. Police are now working to gather additional details regarding what happened.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe the gunfire followed a dispute between two people. The two people involved in the dispute left the scene before police arrived.

At this point, they do not believe that anyone was struck. The gunfire is just the latest example of violence at the popular Buckhead mall. Police previously reported someone shot inside the mall in mid-November.

And the Neiman Marcus store itself has also been the scene of previous violence in mid-October. In this case, the shots were fired by a man who alleged he was being robbed by four other men.