ATLANTA — A GBI investigation may be challenging initial details released by Atlanta Police regarding an officer-involved shooting at Lenox Square Mall.

Police released information on Sunday afternoon that suggests that the person who was listed by Atlanta Police as a robbery victim may have actually been the robber.

Atlanta Police originally suggested that a police sergeant was patrolling the area around Lenox Square Mall when a shopper called his attention to a robbery in progress inside a nearby parking garage.

Police said the sergeant arrived to find two armed men that he believed were robbing another man. Atlanta Police officials said that, when one of the men refused to drop his weapon despite repeated commands, the police sergeant opened fire.

But, by Sunday afternoon, the GBI's release and the charges listed suggest a different narrative to at least part of this story.

The GBI report states that, around 8:15 p.m., an Atlanta Police officer responded to a "shots fired" call at Lenox Square Mall. Officers arrived and found two people, 21-year-old Christian Edlin of Louisville, Kentucky and another subject who has not been named, pointing firearms at another man, 23-year-old Antonio Williams of Flint, Michigan.

"During the incident, the officer discharged his firearm, striking Edlin," the summary states. "Edlin was transported to a local hospital and is in serious but stable condition."

However, the report suggests that the man originally described as the robbery victim by police is actually the one who has been charged with robbery by snatching. He's also accused of giving a false name and date of birth.

The suspect who was shot currently faces no robbery charge but has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and carrying a pistol without a license.

GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles added that "many other investigative acts will need to occur" as the search for clarity and answers continues.

She did confirm that Williams is the robbery suspect and that Edlin, who was shot by an Atlanta police officer, was charged for the actions that followed the "shots fired" call.

