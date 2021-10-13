Man shot multiple times at Lenox Road apartment complex: Atlanta Police

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that happened along Lenox Road at an apartment complex on Wednesday.
According to APD's preliminary investigation, they were called to the 3200 block just after noon on Wednesday to respond to the shooting. This is not far from Lenox Square and J.W. Marriott Atlanta Buckhead. It is also less than a mile from Lenox Square.
When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital.
Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.