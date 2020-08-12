Mother searches for men who helped hide daughter, friends during Lenox Square gunfire

A mother hopes to thank two men for their selfless acts of heroism at a time when many were running to protect themselves.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are still looking for the person they believe fired a gun accidentally inside Lenox Square, Saturday.

Meanwhile, the mother of a 13-year-old girl is looking for the two men who potentially put themselves in harm’s way to protect her daughter and her friends during the chaos.

This was the seventh time this year that gunfire has erupted inside Lenox Square Mall. Everyone was running for cover fearing the worst. Despite that, we’re hearing of two men who stepped up to help others, including 13-year-old Riley Britton.

Britton, her two girlfriends, and one girl’s brother heard the gunfire at the very moment they were separated from the friend’s mom who had taken them to the mall.

“We heard, like, two gunshots, and then we just heard people screaming,” Riley said.

Riley and her friends took each other’s hands and ran. No one knew, yet, if a gunman was looking for people to shoot. They found a storage closet in the back of a store where two men were already hiding behind some boxes.

“They saw all of us and then they were hiding behind boxes at first,” Riley said. “And then they saw us and then they threw the boxes they were hiding behind in front of us, and threw all this stuff on us, and put themselves after us to protect us.”

And that’s where Riley and her friends and other customers hid until they heard the all-clear.

Riley’s mom, Mandy Britton, wrote on Facebook how she wishes the two men who helped would come forward, now, so she could say share a special message.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said. “The selflessly tried to protect our babies while trying to comfort them.”

“I just really wanted to thank those two men in particular but every other person out there that went out of their way to help,” she added.

It’s gratitude shared by Riley.

“I just want to say thank you for helping us and for trying to protect everybody,” she said.