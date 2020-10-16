Shots fired in Lenox Mall store lead to police investigation

Police say the gunfire occurred inside the Neiman Marcus store and is tied to a pedestrian robbery investigation now underway.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say one person is being detained after shots were fired at one of the city's busiest malls on Friday.

Police said the gunfire occurred just before 5 p.m. at Lenox Square in Atlanta's Buckhead community. Police said the gunfire was related to a pedestrian robbery investigation at the location.

The department later clarified that the gunfire occurred inside the Neiman Marcus store at the mall. Outside of calling it a pedestrian robbery investigation, police haven't provided additional information on exactly what led up to the shooting or whether it was the suspect or victim who opened fire.

They did say, however, that no one appears to have been injured.

The mall, one of the largest in the region, has been the scene of previous shootings in recent years including one involving an officer.