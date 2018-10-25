ATLANTA -- Police have arrested a man for allegedly shooting and killing Emeka Onyekwe outside a Buckhead club on Oct. 5, 2018.

Anthony Parkman, 28, was arrested on Oct. 21 and is in Fulton County Jail.

Police released photos and videos to identify him as the suspect. Police said Parkman is shown inside the club with a red bandana tied around his leg. He performed during the open mic night and police think he shot Onyekwe outside the club at about 1:30 a.m.

Onyekwe was transported to Grady Hospital where he later died.

Police believe the shooting was the result of an argument inside the club. However, they don't think Onyekwe was part of that argument.

Police hope anyone that has information about him or any of the other people of interest will call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS). Tips are anonymous and could lead to a $2,000 reward.

