Victim's brother charged with involuntary manslaughter in Buckhead hotel shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after gunfire at a Buckhead hotel that ultimately left a teen dead.
Officer Tasheena Brown said the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Intercontinental Hotel at 3315 Peachtree Street.
When officers arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead. One person was detained.
Authorities have since identified the victim as 17-year-old Kyreon Bone. The detained suspect was identified as his 29-year-old brother, who has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. He's now being held at Fulton County Jail.
The news comes as tensions over crime in the high-end commercial and residential district heighten due to ongoing crime. While businesses in the area of pledged additional cameras and security, others are demanding that the community split into its own separate city - away from Atlanta.