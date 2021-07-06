Victim's brother charged with involuntary manslaughter in Buckhead hotel shooting

The victim was taken to an area hospital but later died after a shooting at the Intercontinental Hotel on Sunday afternoon.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after gunfire at a Buckhead hotel that ultimately left a teen dead.

Officer Tasheena Brown said the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Intercontinental Hotel at 3315 Peachtree Street.

When officers arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead. One person was detained.

Authorities have since identified the victim as 17-year-old Kyreon Bone. The detained suspect was identified as his 29-year-old brother, who has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. He's now being held at Fulton County Jail.