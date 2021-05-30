Man grazed by bullet outside Buckhead convenience store

Police said the shooting started with an argument inside the store.

ATLANTA — Police say a man was grazed by a bullet in a shooting on Saturday evening outside a Buckhead convenience store.

According to a spokesperson for Atlanta Police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Roswell and Powers Ferry roads. Officers arrived and spoke with the victim who explained what had happened.

He told police he had been at the BP gas station at 3669 Powers Ferry Road when he got into an argument with the suspect.

He told police that they both then went outside the store and the suspect, who had already threatened to shoot him, opened fire. The victim said the shooter then escaped in a vehicle. The victim's injuries were described as minor.